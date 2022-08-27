WHP report confirms fatal Thursday rollover in Fremont County

(Fremont County, WY) – On August 25, around 3:30 AM, Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) troopers were notified of a one vehicle rollover crash that occurred at milepost 105.5 on US-26, which resulted in one fatality, according to a preliminary report posted by the WHP on August 27.

The deceased has been identified as 24-year-old Wyoming resident Dorian Clifford.

According to the report, Clifford’s vehicle exited the roadway to the right while westbound, at which point he attempted to steer the vehicle left and back onto the roadway, causing the vehicle to transition into a counter-clockwise rotation.

The vehicle tripped while still in the borrow ditch and entered a passenger side leading roll until coming to rest in the eastbound borrow ditch facing westbound.

The report concludes by stating that Clifford was totally ejected during the rollover, and the vehicle started fire upon coming to a rest.

Speed was listed as a possible contributing factor, and the report indicates no seatbelt was in use.

There have been 74 fatalities on Wyoming’s roadways in 2022 compared to 74 in 2021, 82 in 2020, and 107 in 2019 to date.