WHP pursuit ends with two in custody; suspects found in possession of fentanyl, methamphetamine, marijuana, psilocybin mushrooms

(Carbon County, WY) – Two New Mexico residents are in custody following a pursuit on Tuesday, June 14, according to a release issued by the Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP).

The pursuit started shortly after 1:15 p.m. after Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) Troopers attempted to stop a vehicle for speeding on Interstate 80 west of Elk Mountain.

The suspect vehicle entered a construction zone as the trooper caught up with the suspect vehicle to conduct a traffic stop, when they started driving in the closed lane to evade law enforcement.

Advertisement

The vehicle fled from the trooper and exited into the Elk Mountain area.

As troopers began to respond, the suspect vehicle’s driver began to travel on dirt roads towards Medicine Bow Forest and elude the pursuing law enforcement.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol, Carbon County Sheriff’s Deputies, and Bureau of Land Management Rangers began to search for the vehicle.

An off-duty WHP Trooper was contacted by local ranchers about the incident and responded to the area.

He located the car at a nearby ranch and relayed the location to the responding law enforcement.

Advertisement

The pursuing law enforcement found the vehicle, and a brief pursuit was initiated.

The car became disabled due to the driver’s actions a short time later, and two adult occupants and one juvenile occupant in the vehicle were taken into custody without further incident.

The occupants have been identified as 36-year-old Michael P. Romero, 36-year-old Diana B. Ray, and a 16-year-old juvenile, all from New Mexico.

Romero and Ray were booked into the Carbon County Detention Center for felony possession of methamphetamine and fentanyl and misdemeanor possession of psilocybin mushrooms and marijuana.

Romero also had an active warrant out of New Mexico for failure to comply and received charges for eluding.

The WHP would like to thank the following agencies for assisting with this incident: Carbon County Sheriff’s Department, Bureau of Land Management Rangers, and all the residents who helped with information on this incident.