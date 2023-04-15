WHP K-9 Frosty retired

The Wyoming Highway Patrol announced Friday the retirement of K-9 Frosty. Frosty and his handler, Trooper Kirlin, were paired up through the High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas (HIDTA) funding and stationed in Albany County.

K-9 Frosty deployed hundreds of times across the entire State of Wyoming. During his remarkable career, K-9 Frosty was used to seize 3,069 pounds of marijuana, 7 pounds of cocaine, 119 pounds of methamphetamine, 29 pounds of heroin, 1 pound of other drugs, over $627,000 in illicit currency, eight firearms, and three vehicles.

“A truly outstanding career!” the WHP said in their announcement.

K-9 Frosty will now enjoy the retired life with his handler.

Thank you for your service, K-9 Frosty, and enjoy your well-earned retirement!