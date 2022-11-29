“Who She Is” Special screening & panel discussion at the Riverton Branch Library!

December 6th the Riverton Branch Library invites you to a special screening of “Who She Is”.

Who She Is tells the story of four individual women caught in the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women (MMIW) epidemic. By bringing these missing women to life on screen, through animation and first-person storytelling, the documentary aims to humanize the people behind the statistics. Audiences will learn each woman’s loves and losses and will come to know their story. Through these women, the documentary hopes to shine a light on the wider MMIW epidemic and gendered violence in Wyoming and beyond.

In addition to the film there will be a panel discussion afterwards covering the films creation and the important topics surrounding the film.

When: Tuesday, December 6th, 6:30-9pm.



Where: Riverton Branch Library, Community Room

Who: Free and open to the public