White Buffalo Recovery announces the opening of two new facilities – Grand Openings next week

The White Buffalo Sober Living Program is holding a Grand Opening on March 22, 2023, from 11 am to 1 pm at 20 Great Plains Road, Arapahoe, WY. The program offers a supportive and encouraging environment for people in recovery, with structured living arrangements to help individuals re-enter the community. The program is designed to help residents transition back into everyday life while still receiving the support they need to maintain their sobriety.

White Buffalo emphasizes the importance of offering a safe haven to people in recovery from alcohol or drug addiction. The living environments in the Sober Living Program will help residents build meaningful connections with others in the program while also giving them a sense of independence and responsibility.

The White Buffalo Riverton Office will be holding a Grand Opening on March 24, 2023, from 11 am to 1 pm at 450 S. Federal, Riverton. The facility will offer outpatient substance abuse treatment services to IHS-eligible individuals in the community as well as a wide variety of recovery support services. The goal of the Riverton Office is to provide comprehensive care to anyone who needs it.

White Buffalo Recovery, Riverton office, 450 S. Federal Blvd.

These services will be available to tribal members and the facility’s goal is to help people achieve long-term sobriety.

The Riverton Office will provide a range of services, including individual and group counseling, medication-assisted treatment, and peer support groups. The facility’s staff will be highly trained and experienced in working with individuals in recovery, ensuring that residents receive the best possible care.

Both facilities are committed to helping people in recovery achieve long-term sobriety. The opening of these two facilities marks an exciting new chapter for White Buffalo Recovery and the individuals they serve. The programs offered at the Sober Living Program and the Riverton Office will undoubtedly have a positive impact on the lives of countless individuals and families in the community.

White Buffalo Recovery is a part of the Wind River Family & Community Healthcare Network.