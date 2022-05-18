Whatshappening: Wyoming Outdoor Weekend & Expo this weekend!

Please join us for the FREE family-friendly event to celebrate the kickoff to summer and highlight outdoor recreation opportunities and vendors at the Lander Community and Convention Center, May 20-21, 2022. Come find out what outdoor activities are available in the area and enjoy live music, FREE food, climbing, shooting, archery, and more.

And then be sure to participate in the shop local raffle the new scavenger hunt. Prize drawings will take place at the in-person event on May 21.

Event Schedule:

Friday, May 20, 2022

10:00 am – 3:00 pm – Pre-registered school kids rotate through learning stations

4:00 pm – Open to the public

5:00 pm – 6:30 pm – Happy Hour, free from Fremont Distributing, and appetizers sponsored by Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation

5:00 pm – 8:00 pm – Live Music by Dystopians

8:00 pm – Event closes for the evening

Saturday, May 21, 2022

9:00 am – Event Opens

10:00 am – Trap release seminar – on the stage

10:00 am – 12:00 pm – Medicinal Plant Hike (See details below in Other Opportunities)

11:00 am – Flycasting demo and hands-on instruction brought to you by Popo Agie Anglers

11:00 am – 3:00 pm – Horse packing Demo by Backcountry Horsemen Wind River Chapter

12:00 pm – 6:00 pm – Cornhole tournament with Fremont County Cornhole (See details below in Other Opportunities)

12:00 pm – 1:45 pm – Classic Air Helicopter onsite

2:00 pm – Flycasting demo and hands-on instruction brought to you by Popo Agie Anglers

4:00 pm – Vendor show closes

5:00 pm – Water For Wildlife WOW appreciation BBQ shop local raffle prizes drawn here.

5:00 pm – 8:00 pm – Happy Hours, Water for Wildlife benefit in the bar ($1.00 of every drink goes to WFW)

6:30 pm – Raffle prizes drawn

8:00 pm – Event closes

Other Opportunities

Sun., May 15 – Sat., May 21 (ends at 5 pm) Shop Local Raffle

Sun., May 15 – Sat., May 21 (ends at 5 pm) WOW Scavenger Hunt

Saturday, May 21, 10:00 am-12:00 pm – Medicinal Plant Hike with John Mionczynski

Come and find out which plants were important as food and for medicinal use to the native inhabitants of this area. This hike includes a mix of botany, history, and chemistry. Please bring snacks, water, sturdy shoes, sunscreen and insect repellent. A notebook and camera are also strongly recommended. John’s events usually fill up very quickly so we encourage you to show up early at the NEW LOCATION Popo Agie Campground parking lot in Sinks Canyon State Park. Please contact John Mionczynski at (307) 330-5917 for more information.

Saturday, May 21, 12:00 pm – 6:00 pm Cornhole Tournament to benefit Water for Wildlife and Wyoming Outdoor Weekend.

The tournament takes place at the Lander Community Center. This is a doubles tournament and the cost is $40.00 per team. Registration ends at 11:45 am and we can help find you a partner if you need one. The grand prize is a pair of l beautiful, locally-made cornhole boards and bags.

Like and follow us on Facebook and Instagram for news and updates.

Event Planning Partners include the Wyoming Game and Fish Department, the Lander Economic Development Association, and the Wyoming Catholic College.

This content was sponsored by: