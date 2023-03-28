#WhatsHappening: Wyoming National Wild Turkey Federation 50th Anniversary Banquet happening April 1

(Lander, WY) – The Wyoming National Wild Turkey Federation is hosting its annual Banquet on Saturday, April 1 at the Inn at Lander, 260 Grandview Drive. Doors open at 5 pm and dinner begins at 6 pm.

We will have games to play for a chance to win prizes, a live auction, a silent auction, and raffles for prizes, shared organizer Dusty Hixson-Lobdell. We will have some kid’s games and prizes for them as well.

Tickets can be purchased by scanning the QR code below or by clicking here. Ticket pricing can be found below along with contacts to answer any questions.

