WhatsHappening: Wyoming Climate Summit in Lander on June 25

(Lander, WY) — On Saturday, June 25, the Lander Climate Action Network (LCAN) will host a statewide Wyoming Climate Summit at the Community and Convention Center in Lander, Wyoming. The summit is free and open to the public from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and will include lunch and an electric vehicle car show with some of the newest EV models and trucks available on the market, including the Rivian R1T and the Ford Mustang Mach-E.

The summit is being organized by LCAN, a nonpartisan group of Lander citizens working to promote a resilient and sustainable future for the Lander community, in cooperation with other Wyoming-based community and tribal organizations. The summit will bring together community members and leaders from across the state and the Wind River Reservation who are concerned about the impacts of climate change on their communities and are interested in working on meaningful solutions.

“We’re thrilled to convene such an impressive line-up of speakers and panelists from the Mountain West who can share different perspectives and solutions. We believe the summit will help promote the necessary discussion of climate change across the state by educating about its impacts, inspiring community-level action through stories from Wyoming communities, and highlighting Traditional Ecological Knowledge as an important facet to addressing climate change,” says Claire Cella, Lander resident, summit co-organizer, and member of LCAN.

The full-day program, which begins at 9 a.m., will feature:

● Presentations on the state of the climate and its impacts on communities in Wyoming and across the Mountain West; how to engage and honor traditional knowledge systems in addressing climate change; and key findings from the 2021 Greater Yellowstone Climate Assessment.

● Panels showcasing community climate action efforts in Jackson, Lander, and Laramie and on the Wind River Reservation; the role of Traditional Ecological Knowledge in climate adaptation and resilience.

● Opportunities to network with Wyoming residents, leaders, and climate advocates, and learn about what other Wyoming communities are doing to take action.

● A youth-inspired and youth-led upcycled fashion show to raise awareness of the pervasiveness of plastic waste.

● An electric vehicle car show and presentations on the benefits and viability of electric vehicles and renewable energy in Wyoming.

We hope you will join us to further the conversation. Snacks, beverages, and lunch will be available for participants (for suggested donations). The day’s official presentations will conclude at 5:30 p.m and free overnight camping is available at Lander City Park and on surrounding public lands.

For more information, click here or contact Ariel Greene at [email protected] or (307) 332-1313. You can also find the event on Facebook.