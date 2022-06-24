#Whatshappening: Wind River Community Forum at CWC

Sponsored by Fremont County Prevention Program

Healing by Educating our Community on Substance Abuse

The Wind River Community Forum will be held on June 27 & 28 at the Central Wyoming College Intertribal Center. Registration will start at 8:30 am each day.

Featured speakers include:

  • Rene Ramirez – Administrator and Community Advisory Board for Northwest Indian College, Lummi
  • Ben Cort – Advocate for Marijuana Policy, Addiction, Prevention, and Recovery
  • Dolores Subia BigFoot, Ph.D. – Director of the Indian Country Child Trauma Center within the Center on Child Abuse and Neglect at the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center
  • Marcus Red Thunder – Native American activist, documentary filmmaker, motivational speaker, custom woodworker; Cree
  • Missy Whiteman – Northern Arapaho and Kickapoo, an Emmy nominated writer, director, producer, interdisciplinary publiX artist and curator
  • A track for youth participants is available (12+)

Lunch will be provided.

For more information, please contact Sunny at 307-856-0470 or email [email protected].

This event is hosted by the Fremont County Prevention Program, Eastern Shoshone Recovery, White Buffalo Recovery, and the Nothern Arapaho Drug Endangered Children Program.

