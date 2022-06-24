Whatshappening: Wind River Community Forum at CWC

Healing by Educating our Community on Substance Abuse

The Wind River Community Forum will be held on June 27 & 28 at the Central Wyoming College Intertribal Center. Registration will start at 8:30 am each day.

Featured speakers include:

Rene Ramirez – Administrator and Community Advisory Board for Northwest Indian College, Lummi

– Northern Arapaho and Kickapoo, an Emmy nominated writer, director, producer, interdisciplinary publiX artist and curator A track for youth participants is available (12+)

Lunch will be provided.

For more information, please contact Sunny at 307-856-0470 or email [email protected].