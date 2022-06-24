Whatshappening: Wind River Community Forum at CWC

Healing by Educating our Community on Substance Abuse
The Wind River Community Forum will be held on June 27 & 28 at the Central Wyoming College Intertribal Center. Registration will start at 8:30 am each day.
Featured speakers include:
- Rene Ramirez – Administrator and Community Advisory Board for Northwest Indian College, Lummi
- Ben Cort – Advocate for Marijuana Policy, Addiction, Prevention, and Recovery
- Dolores Subia BigFoot, Ph.D. – Director of the Indian Country Child Trauma Center within the Center on Child Abuse and Neglect at the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center
- Marcus Red Thunder – Native American activist, documentary filmmaker, motivational speaker, custom woodworker; Cree
- Missy Whiteman – Northern Arapaho and Kickapoo, an Emmy nominated writer, director, producer, interdisciplinary publiX artist and curator
- A track for youth participants is available (12+)
Lunch will be provided.
For more information, please contact Sunny at 307-856-0470 or email [email protected].
This event is hosted by the Fremont County Prevention Program, Eastern Shoshone Recovery, White Buffalo Recovery, and the Nothern Arapaho Drug Endangered Children Program.