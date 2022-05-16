WhatsHappening: Two Kids Fishing Day events on June 4, one on June 11

(Fremont County, WY) – On June 4th, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department invites anglers to celebrate Free Fishing Day. In celebration of this, two local Kids Fishing Day events have been planned in Lander and Riverton on June 4, and in Dubois on June 11.

Game and Fish designates the first Saturday of National Boating and Fishing Week as a free fishing day when anyone can fish in Wyoming — Wind River Reservation and Yellowstone National Park excluded — without a fishing license.

The Kids Fishing Day events happening in Fremont County are shared below and according to Game and Fish, lunch is provided at all three.

Lander – 8 am – 12:30 pm at Luckey Pond

Riverton – 9 am – 1 pm at Rendezvous Ponds

Dubois – 9 am – 1 pm at Pete’s Pond (June 11)

“Free Fishing Day is a great time to kick off summer fishing or take up fishing as a new hobby,” said Dirk Miller, Game and Fish deputy chief of fisheries. “If you need some tips to start off, head to the Game and Fish YouTube page for how-to videos.”

All fishing regulations, creel and size limits, gear restrictions and stream closures remain in effect. Anglers can review the 2022 Fishing Regulations online before heading out and plan their trips with the interactive fishing guide.