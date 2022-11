(Shoshoni, WY) – A breakfast and assembly to honor Veterans will be held at Shoshoni High School on Thursday, November 10, Fremont County School District (FCSD) #24 announced today on the school’s Facebook page.

“We would like to invite all Veterans to our school breakfast and a recognition assembly for their service. Breakfast for Veterans and their family will be held at 8:15 am and the recognition assembly will take place at 9 am. We look forward to seeing you there!” h/t Fremont County School District #24 image