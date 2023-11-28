More

    #WhatsHappening: Season of Giving Trees in downtown Lander

    (Lander, WY) – In an effort to make this Holiday Season merry and bright for everyone, the Lander Art District has teamed up with downtown Lander merchants to coordinate a Season of Giving Trees.

    The Season of Giving Trees will kick-off during Lander First Fridays’ December First Friday (Friday, December 1st). Lander First Fridays are 6-8 p.m.

    Participating merchants will have a tree in their space designated for donations to a charity of the merchant’s choosing. Below is a list of participating merchants and the organizations they have chosen to accept donations for. Please visit individual merchants to find out how and what you can donate. 

    • Alchemy: an artists’ co-op – Fremont County Alliance for Domestic Abuse.
    • Rebound: The Art of Repurposing – Lander Performing Arts.
    • Lander Bake Shop – Pet Connection.
    • Snow Deep Designs – Lander Art Center.
    • Welcome Home/Scott Robeson Custom Woodworking – Pet Connection.
    • Lander Art Center – Lander Care and Share Food Bank.

    Lander First Fridays is a monthly event coordinated by a Lander Art District committee of volunteers.

