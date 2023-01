(Riverton, WY) The Riverton Youth Soccer Association, Europe Tour will be taking over the ice rink this Saturday from 1-8pm! There will be music, concessions, and more! Stop by and support the local club who is raising money for a trip to Europe this summer 2023. Cash and venmo are accepted. Skate rentals are $3 and concessions will be under $5.

For more information, or any questions you may have, visit their Facebook page!

Europe Tour Platinum Sponsors:

Europe Tour Gold Sponsors: