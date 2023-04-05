Whatshappening: RYSA Europe tour is kickin’ up the fundraising with a Pizza night Tomorrow!

(Riverton, WY) The Riverton Youth Soccer Association Europe Tour is raising money in order to take a team of players to Europe next August. Their next fundraiser is a Pizza Hut night scheduled for Thursday, April 6th where 20% of all proceeds goes back to the group. All you need to do is present the coupon below when ordering food for takeout or dine-in!

The group of 14 players will be heading to Europe for 10 days next summer as part of the Challenger Soccer International tours. Thanks to donations, sponsors, and fundraising efforts, the group has already raised over half the amount needed for all 14 players! Be sure to follow the RYSA Europe Tour facebook page to keep up on how the group is doing with meeting their goal.

A huge Thank You to the following Sponsors: