WhatsHappening: Riverton Special Olympics annual Steak Dinner Fundraiser happening tomorrow

(Riverton, WY) – The annual Steak Dinner Fundraiser for Special Olympics Riverton is happening tomorrow, April 22 at St. Margaret’s Gym. Doors open at 5 pm, with dinner starting at 6 pm.

It’s not too late to support Special Olympics Riverton! Individual tickets are $50 and will be available at the door.

The evening will include live and silent auctions.

All proceeds stay local and benefit the Riverton program. These funds help purchase uniforms, equipment, and provide transportation and lodging to all their Area and State events. It also helps pay any facility rental fees for practice and additional expenses the athletes may incur when competing.

