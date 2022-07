R Recreation presents Summer Movies in the Park on Saturday, July 23rd at 9 pm at Riverton City Park. Grab the kids and head on over to the bandshell this weekend for some family-friendly entertainment.

They will be showing the 2020 animated flick, Scoob! Scooby and the gang face their most challenging mystery ever: a plot to unleash the ghost dog Cerberus upon the world. As they race to stop this dogpocalypse, the gang discovers that Scooby has an epic destiny greater than anyone imagined.