WhatsHappening: Public meeting for Town of Hudson water treatment plant, water distribution upgrades set for August 25

(Hudson, WY) – The town of Hudson will conduct a public meeting at 6:00 p.m. local time, on August 25, 2022, in the Hudson Town Hall at 333 South Main Street, according to a release from the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality.

The purpose of the meeting is to allow citizens to review and comment on the following project:

“Update the Hudson Water Treatment Plant with current standard equipment and to complete a study to determine the source of unlocated leakage. This will replace 30–35 year-old water meters that are getting hard to find and help with the efficiencies of the system.

Advertisement

“We have updated our SCADA system and found many of the meters associated with the SCADA system were outdated and needed to be replaced with modern meters. During the last twelve years, several design flaws in the plant have become obvious and need to be corrected.

“As the equipment needs to be replaced some of these flaws should be corrected. We are currently depositing $20,000 per year for the replacement of the actual filters of the system. A review by GE (plant suppliers) has indicated that we probably have 3-5 years left on the filters.

“We replaced the original filters approximately five years ago. The distribution system is approximately 30 years old, and we have started experiencing some apparent leaks and breaks over the last couple of years.

“We are currently dedicating an increase in the loss ratios and plan to use sonar to identify leaks and fix the system where leaks are determined to be.

“At the meeting, the Town of Hudson will present the preliminary design of the proposed project and will discuss the estimated cost of the improvements and the plan for funding the improvements.

Advertisement

“A preliminary plan of improvements, cost estimates, and the funding plan can also be reviewed at Town Hall, 333 S Main, Hudson WY. Contact Mike Anderson, Mayor, at (307) 332-3605.

“Based on current cost estimates, the Town of Hudson plans to borrow Five Hundred Twenty-five Thousand dollars ($525,000) from the Wyoming Clean Water and/or Drinking Water State Revolving Loan Fund administered by the Wyoming Office of State Lands and Investments.

“Increased user fees will repay the loan. The average rate increase is estimated to be four to five dollars ($4.00 – $5.00) per user (6%) to repay the loan. Loan terms will be 2.5% interest rate and 20 years.

“Written comments are also welcome. Send written comments to: Town of Hudson, 333 Main Street, PO Box 56, Hudson WY 82515 by close of business on August 25, 2022.”