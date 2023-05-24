WhatsHappening: Only 2 weeks left of Bar 10/County 10 Trivia Night this season, tonight at 7!

(Riverton, WY) – Bar 10 and County 10 have teamed up (a coalition of the 10’s if you will) once again for a new season of weekly Trivia Nights at Bar 10, held every Wednesday at 7:00 PM.

The fun continues tonight with host Vince Tropea at the same place and at the same time, with some of the most trivial questions/knowledge you could imagine. As always, Trivia Night is FREE. Good eats are always served up at Bar 10/County 10 Trivia Night! h/t Vince Tropea

Advertisement

Here’s how Trivia Night works for folks who may not know.

First, you get a team together and come up with a team name (the funnier the better, but we don’t judge). You can also play by yourself to prove you are the true trivia master.

Pick your spot in the bar, and as you wait for the first question, write your team name on every answer sheet that is provided to you.

(While Trivia doesn’t start until 7, it’s recommended to show up early to claim a spot!)

Advertisement

After the questions are asked, loud music plays while you and your team come up with an answer, which you then write on the answer sheet and bring to the host area.

Questions are completely random, and won’t have a specific theme unless decided upon/announced well in advance.

After all the main round questions are asked, folks are faced with a final Jeopardy style question, where you can wager some, none, or all of your points.

Advertisement

Winners will receive gift cards, possible food and/or drinks, and other special prizes.

Bar 10 has also announced there will be an additional prize for 1st place for the rest of Trivia Season…

Be on the lookout for chances to get bonus points on the day of Trivia Night by checking county10.com, and tuning in to KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM’s Coffee Time with Tropea from 7-8am.

Advertisement

Your password for tonight, is “Fiadh’s Album Release Party.” When the host asks what the password is, write the answer down on an answer sheet with your team name, and you will get 5 bonus points.