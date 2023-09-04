WhatsHappening: Mutual UFO Network Wyoming team to hold Riverton meet & greet September 23

(Riverton, WY) – The Wyoming chapter of the Mutual UFO Network will be holding a meet and greet at the Sunset Park pavillion in Riverton on September 23, from 12:00 PM to 3:00 PM.

The Mutual UFO Network is a nonprofit worldwide organization dedicated to investigating UFO and other similar phenomenon, which aims to do the following:

Investigate UFO sightings and collect the data in the MUFON Database for use by researchers worldwide

Promote research on UFOs to discover the true nature of the phenomenon, with an eye towards scientific breakthroughs, and improving life on our planet.

Educate the public on the UFO phenomenon and its potential impact on society.

The September 23 meet and greet will give attendees the chance share personal experiences, review recent case files, receive an overview of the group’s investigative process, and to get to know the Wyoming team.

