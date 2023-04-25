WhatsHappening: Meet Comanche artist, historian Eric Tippeconnic tonight at LVHS

(Lander, WY) – Fremont County School District (FCSD) #1 parents and students will have the chance to meet renowned artist, historian and enrolled Comanche Nation Tribal member Eric Tippeconnic, tonight in the Lander Valley High School (LVHS) commons from 5:30 to 7:00 PM.

Sponsored by the FCSD #1 JOM Indian Education Committee, the meet and greet marks the beginning of a residency at the district’s schools for Tippeconnic, according to the school Native American Liason, Lisa McCart.

Tippeconnic’s appearance schedule at the schools will be made available to the students.

Pizza and soda will be provided at the meet and greet.