WhatsHappening: LVHS Night at the Museum returns for 14th year on March 14

(Lander, WY) – The annual Lander Valley High School (LVHS) Night at the Museum returns for its 14th year next week, on Tuesday, March 14.

The annual event gives students a chance to present projects that provide the history of something related to their families from Lander and all over the world, and also offers a glimpse into the lives of folks from the past.

Folks will be able to see the presentations from 5:30-7:30 in the LVHS Auxiliary Gym.

Advertisement

Check out some photos/stories from last year’s Night at the Museum here.