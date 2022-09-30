#WhatsHappening: LVHS Dance Team raising funds

h/t LVHS Dance Team

(Lander, WY) – The Lander Valley High School Dance Team presents the Tiny Dance Team as a fundraiser for State, uniforms, and more.

Check out the details on the flyer below!

