WhatsHappening: Lander Women’s March taking part in nationwide ‘Women’s Wave’ rally

(Lander, WY) – The Lander branch of the national Women’s March organization will be participating in the national ‘Women’s Wave’ rally taking place this Saturday, October 8.

Local rally organizer Cristina Gonzalez states: “Please join us in a peaceful demonstration for reproductive justice in Lander on Saturday 10/8. We will meet at Dairy Land (10AM) and head to Centennial Park where we will hear from local candidates and activists about the need to stay engaged in the civic happenings within our great community as well as at the state level.

“We will continue to show the Wyoming legislature that citizens of Fremont County demand the right to have access to safe and legal abortions and to remind our legislature that bodily autonomy is a constitutional freedom. We will not go back.“

