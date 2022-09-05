WhatsHappening: ‘Lander, walk with me’ public meeting set for Thursday

(Lander, WY) – “Lander, walk with me,” a community meeting concerning crosswalk safety, will be held Thursday, September 8, 7-8 PM, in the Fremont County School District (FCSD) #1 administration building at 863 Sweetwater Street. h/t ‘Lander, walk with me’ Facebook page image

The meeting was organized by Lander resident and parent of five Jennifer Butler after the recent, tragic traffic incident where a 9-year-old girl was struck by a vehicle while crossing the intersection at Main Street and Baldwin Creek Road on her way to school.

Butler commented that she has 10 more years of having at least one of her children use that intersection, and wanted to organize something where everyone could come together for an open dialogue on how to to move forward with addressing traffic safety concerns.

Advertisement

Currently there is a volunteer crossing guard sign up available, but Butler echoed what LPD Police Chief Scott Peters told County 10 last week, in that volunteers are only a temporary solution.

Butler will also be at the FCSD #1 School Board meeting Tuesday night at 6:00 PM to discuss the public meeting further.