(Lander, WY) – Lander Performing Arts is celebrating its 75th anniversary with a free concert tonight, which has officially moved from Lander City Park to the Lander Art Center due to weather.

Organizers say the event is still scheduled for 6:30 PM as planned, and food trucks will be available, just now behind the Art Center.

Attendees are also advised to show up early to secure a spot just in case the Center fills up quick.

