WhatsHappening: Lander Free Medical Clinic hosting Open House December 13

(Lander, WY) – The Lander Free Medical Clinic will be hosting an Open House on December 13, at the Trinity Episcopal Church in Lander.

“We invite the community—prospective patients, donors, supporters, and anyone interested in learning more about the Free Clinic—to join us for an open house at the Free Clinic’s space within Trinity Episcopal Church.“ h/t Lander Free Medical Clinic Open House flyer

The Clinic is also now officially accepting patients for when the facility opens in January of 2023.

Advertisement

Click here to learn more about the patient eligibility guidelines.

Call or email to schedule an intake appointment: 307-349-0363 [email protected]landerfreeclinic.org

To learn how to donate, volunteer, and stay up to date on the Lander Free Medical Clinic, reach out on the website, or Facebook page.