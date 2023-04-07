Whatshappening: Jonas and the Midnight Wranglers Take the Stage for live concert tonight at Bar 10!

Get ready to rock and roll, party people! Sugarbeats Entertainment is back with another electrifying concert experience that will blow your mind! Join us at Bar 10 on Friday, April 7th for an unforgettable night of amazing music from Jonas and the Midnight Wranglers! With their high-energy beats and catchy melodies, you’ll be dancing the night away with your friends, enjoying delicious food and drinks, and soaking up the electric atmosphere. And the best part? There’s no cover charge! So come on down and support Sugarbeats’ upcoming summer concert series with a donation that will help keep the good times rolling all season long. The party kicks off at 8pm, so don’t be late – this is one epic night you won’t want to miss!