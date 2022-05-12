WhatsHappening: Inaugural 3-on-3 basketball tournament happening in Shoshoni

(Shoshoni, WY) – Shoshoni Hot Summer Nights returns in 2022 and kicks off with an inaugural 3-on-3 Tournament happening June 17-19.

“We will have 10+ courts going and all ages are ready to play from 8 and under to 30+, prizes for winners and a live DJ all day,” shared organizer Jordan Whitener. “We wanted to give our county an opportunity to have a summer tournament and provide a positive outlook for our youth.”

The registration deadline is June 10th. Click here for the registration form or register online here. The 17th is just check-in, the tournament begins on the 18th.