WhatsHappening: Ice Races set for February 18

(Shoshoni, WY) – Fans of the Ice Races should set aside Saturday, February 18, as various activities and races are set to take place on Boysen Reservoir at the Poison Creek Campground.

The event is put on by the Law Offices of Peter M. Anderson and WORRA. h/t WORRA

The event page states that there will be Motorcycle, ATV, UTV and Vintage Snowmobile Ice Oval events, as well as classes for “everyone of all ages and skill levels.”

There is a $60 entry for the first class entered, $25 for each additional one, $20 for Junior classes, and the PeeWee’s race is free.

Sign up is at 8:00am, and racing starts at 9:30am.

The event page also states there will be two races, one morning round and one afternoon round, and possibly more depending on time.

For more info, go to www.worra.org, or call (307)200-0603.

