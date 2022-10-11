WhatsHappening: ‘Halloween Night at the Museum’ returns October 14/15

(Lander, WY ) – The Pioneer Museum in Lander’s 8th annual “Halloween Night at the Museum” returns October 14 and 15, a fun, slightly spooky event for all families.

(Check out the recent Coffee Time interview with Museum Curator Randy Wise below!)

Advertisement

Big and little monsters (and vampires, and ghosts and mummies) are invited to a fun,

slightly spooky “Halloween Night at the Museum” at the Pioneer Museum in Lander.

Past year’s events have been huge hits, with hundreds of kids and adults getting thrilled

by the eerie happenings at the museum.

Like last year, all of the events will be outside on the grounds of the Museum of the

American West or in the Livery Stable, so dress appropriately for the weather.

New eerie Wyoming themed stories and candy treats will be on the porches of the

historic buildings on the Museum grounds, and the very popular haunted hayride will run

through the Pioneer Village.

Advertisement

The rides are being done by Lander State Farm owner Justus Jacobs and his team of draft horses.

There will be Halloween crafts for kids in the Pioneer Association’s picnic shelter.

A bonfire to roast marshmallows, popcorn and hot cider will be in front of the Pioneer

Cabin.

Advertisement

The Lander High School National Honor Society will again present their haunted maze

through the Livery Stable.

A highlight last year, the maze was extremely popular and this year new thrills and chills await around every corner.

A new feature will be the Boot hill cemetery tour – an eerie trek through a haunted

graveyard.

Advertisement

The eerie evenings will begin at 6 p.m. and run until 9 p.m. Kids (and adults) are

encouraged to wear their costumes.

The cost for the event is $4.00 per person. All funds raised go to support events at the

museum.

The Night at the Museum is part of the kid’s exploration series sponsored by the Lander

and Riverton Bailey Tire and Auto Service and Pit Stop Travel Centers. Call 307-332-3373 for more information, or visit the museum Facebook page. h/t Pioneer Museum photo h/t Pioneer Museum photo h/t Pioneer Museum photo h/t Pioneer Museum photo h/t Pioneer Museum photo h/t Pioneer Museum photo h/t Pioneer Museum photo