Whatshappening: FREE Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day – this Saturday!!

The annual Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day is coming up on Saturday, July 30th. The Free drop-off event happens from 9 am to 2 pm at the Riverton Transfer Station, 329 North Smith Road.

Hazardous wastes to be accepted include:

Used Oils

Freon

Agricultural chemicals

Aerosols

Lithium batteries

Oil-based paints

Solvents

Prescription medications for deactivation

Unknown materials can be sampled on-site to determine if they can be accepted

Unacceptable items include explosives, radioactive waste and Asbestos.

Standard recyclables may also be dropped off, including scrap metal, appliances, used motor oil, anti-freeze, lead-acid batteries, electronic waste and latex paint.

For additional information on waste disposal, waste diversion and recycling, please call the Fremont County Solid Waste Disposal District at 307-332-7040 or check trashmatters.org.

For additional information on prescription disposal, contact Fremont County Prevention Program at 307-851-1667 or email [email protected].

This drop-off event is totally free. It only happens once each year, so check those shops, garages, basements, cupboards, and yards for material to be disposed of.

Special thanks to: Fremont County Solid Waste Disposal District, City of Lander, City of Riverton, BLM, Fremont County Weed and Pest, Fremont County Prevention Program, DEQ, and Wyoming Game and Fish Dept.