(Lander, WY) – The First Friday Fun Night for Teens event series continues tonight at 7:00 PM, with a game night that goes until 10:00 PM.

Funded in part by the LOR Foundation and sponsored by I Heart Lander of the Lander Free Church, the event is free and takes place at the Lander Free Church, located at 1215 HWY 287.

Check out the flyer below for all the information!

Advertisement

h/t First Friday Fun Night