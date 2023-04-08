WhatsHappening: FCSD #1 Project Aware social media/drug abuse presentations set for Sunday, Monday

(Lander, WY) – Fremont #1 Project AWARE is hosting a parent presentation, “Social Media Trends: Drug Use & Abuse and Investigations” presented by Deputy David Gomez.

The parent event will be held on Sunday, April 9th, starting at 5pm at Lander Valley High School. Everyone is welcome to participate.

This presentation will discuss the many facets of drug use and abuse through social media avenues.

Deputy Gomez will break down the way that social media “normalizes” drug use and abuse. He will also discuss the investigations of drugs and alcohol use and other illegal behaviors commonly seen on social media.

On Monday April 10th, students at LMS and LVHS will also have an opportunity to receive the presentation during the school day. h/t FCSD #1