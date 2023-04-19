#WhatsHappening: Enjoy ‘Coffee with a Cop’ this Friday at Brown Sugar Roastery

#whatshappening
#whatshappening
h/t RPD Facebook page

(Riverton, WY) – Folks in the Riverton area Friday morning will have the chance to enjoy some ‘Coffee with a Cop’ at Brown Sugar Roastery, according to a post on the Riverton Police Department (RPD) Facebook page.

The event takes place from 10:00 to 11:00 AM.

“Swing by for a cup of Coffee and friendly conversation with your local officers! We’re excited to get to know you better, address your concerns, and strengthen our community bonds,” the Facebook post states.

Advertisement

Brown Sugar Coffee Roastery is located at 203 E Main.

Advertisement

Related Posts

Have a news tip or an awesome photo to share?

Share with us!

County 10

County 10™ is a web and mobile-based media outlet providing the Fremont County, Wyoming community with instant news and updates.