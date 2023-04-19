WhatsHappening: Enjoy ‘Coffee with a Cop’ this Friday at Brown Sugar Roastery

(Riverton, WY) – Folks in the Riverton area Friday morning will have the chance to enjoy some ‘Coffee with a Cop’ at Brown Sugar Roastery, according to a post on the Riverton Police Department (RPD) Facebook page.

The event takes place from 10:00 to 11:00 AM.

“Swing by for a cup of Coffee and friendly conversation with your local officers! We’re excited to get to know you better, address your concerns, and strengthen our community bonds,” the Facebook post states.

Brown Sugar Coffee Roastery is located at 203 E Main.