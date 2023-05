(Lander, WY) – The Elder Health Awareness Conference will be held today from 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM at the Shoshone Rose Casino.

The educational, networking and resource event is aimed specifically for elders, caregivers, family members, providers and the general public.

Check out the flyer below for more information.

h/t Eastern Shoshone Tribal Health

