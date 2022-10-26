Whatshappening: Eat Pizza, Support Local Soccer Players

(Riverton, WY) The Riverton Youth Soccer Association Europe Tour kids are hosting a Pizza Hut fundraiser tomorrow, October 27th to help raise funds to get them to London next August. To participate, all you have to do is save the coupon below, and present it when ordering for carry-out or dine in!

A select 14 players are heading to London and Chester in August of 2023. The opportunity came after connecting with Challenger Sports while attending a local camp this summer. The RYSA players will get a chance to spend 10 days in Europe participating in soccer training, local games, and also attending a live pro soccer game! These players have been working hard since September and have already raised enough funds for 5 players. For more information, or to learn how you or your business can fund a player, please contact Rachel Mejorado 307-851-5052.

Thank you to our Sponsors!

