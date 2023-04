(Dubois, WY) – Head to Town Park on Saturday, April 8 at 10 am sharp for the annual Easter Egg Hunt hosted by the Dubois Auxiliary Post 10056 and the VFW.

All ages are welcome. Dress warm and bring a basket. Eggs go fast, so don’t be late!

ICYMI: County 10 shared about the hunts we know of in Riverton, Lander and Shoshoni yesterday. Click here to read our earlier post.

Advertisement