WhatsHappening: Davis Lane Construction Project public meeting set for May 11

(Riverton, WY) – A public meeting will be held Thursday, May 11th at 5 pm at the Riverton city council chambers for the Davis Lane Reconstruction Project, according to a post on the Riverton City Facebook page.

This project will replace or upgrade waterline, storm drain line, roadway underdrains and roadway surfacing, the post states.

71 Construction is the contractor awarded the project and will be on-hand along with city staff to answer questions and give a construction schedule update.

Area residents and those affected by the construction are encouraged to attend.