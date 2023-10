(Riverton, WY) – The City of Riverton and R-Recreation will hold a community park meeting on October 26 at Riverton City Hall, according to an announcement made on the City Facebook page.

The meeting will begin at 5:30 PM.

Discussions on improving Sunset and City Parks will be the main focus of the meeting, and you can find out more information about the event below.

Advertisement

h/t City of Riverton