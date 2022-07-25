WhatsHappening: City of Lander to host project information Open House to discuss flood mitigation barrier status, other city projects

(Lander, WY) – The City of Lander announced today on its Facebook page that it will be hosting a project information Open House on August 3, to discuss the flood mitigation barrier status, other city projects, and 1 percent capital improvement projects.

“The City of Lander is hosting a Project Information Open House on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, from 3-6 PM at the Lander Community and Convention Center. We invite the public to drop-in and learn about a variety of projects taking place at the City of Lander.

“Staff and project representatives will be available to answer questions and explain projects taking place, with a focus on flood mitigation and 1% optional sales tax. Representatives will be able to answer project questions for other street, water, and sewer projects as well.

“All other city related questions may be answered on-site but we will connect you with the appropriate person if the information you are requesting isn’t readily available. There will be no formal presentation during the open house but we encourage you to talk one-on-one with various staff members.

“Please ask questions and share your opinions, comments, and preferences. Informational materials will be on hand for the public to view.”