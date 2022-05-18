Whatshappening: Challenger International Soccer Camp coming to Riverton June 13-17th

(Riverton, WY) Don’t miss this amazing opportunity for your child this summer! Riverton Youth Soccer Association is hosting the Challenger International Soccer Camp June 13-17th!

The camp will be held at Rein Park (the soccer fields) starting on June 13th and continuing through the week with the last session being on Friday June 17th. Players as young as 3 years old are welcome all the way up to 14 years of age.

Challenger International Soccer Camps offer half-day or full-day sessions for all ages. Your camper will get to spend the day with the best international coaching staff to bring a truly global training experience to campers. Your child will experience curriculum from the world’s top soccer countries (Brazil, France, Spain, UK and the US) and have fun while developing technical, tactical, and physical aspects of soccer!

Included with your registration is a free camp t-shirt, action poster, soccer ball and more!

Listen to an interview with Challenger Director, Grant Hall telling us all about the camp!