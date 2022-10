(Lander, WY) – A discussion about the book Braiding Sweetgrass is slated to happen on Thursday, November 3 at 6:30 pm in the Lander Library. This is part of the Grounded art exhibit on display now at the Lander Pioneer Museum now through November 14.

It is free and open to the public. Additional details can be found on the flyer below. h/t Trinity Lander