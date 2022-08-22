Whatshappening: ‘Back to School Bash’ fundraiser at Sunset Park

(Riverton, WY)– Celebrate surviving the first week of school with a fun ‘Back to School Bash’ at Sunset Park on Friday, August 26th at 6pm! Tickets will be available at the event for $20 each which includes a whole night of fun…. (dinner, bounce houses, cotton candy, popcorn, & outdoor movie)! Or purchase a family pack (4) for $60!

Riverton Youth Soccer Association is hosting this fun, family event in efforts to raise funds for a select group of Fremont County Youth attending an International soccer tour next August 2023. The group of 15 kids are hoping to fundraise to pay their tuition to travel to Europe to attend training, play against local competition, and expand their horizons on the opportunities they could have as soccer players. Want to learn more, or donate to provide this amazing opportunity to a child? Contact Rachel at (307) 851-5052

A huge thank you to our Platinum Sponsor: County 10