Whatshappening: Annual St. Margaret’s Dinner Dance, March 11th

(Riverton, WY) Get ready to break out those parachute pants, fingerless lace gloves, and all the neon on March 11th for the annual St. Margaret’s Dinner Dance, Back to the 80’s Party! Enjoy a delicious meal, silent auction, live auction, and of course, MUSIC. The Dinner Dance is for 21+ only and has an open bar included, donations appreciated. Tickets sell out fast, so don’t miss your chance at the biggest party in town! You can purchase tickets directly at the school’s office anytime on Monday through Friday from 8am-3pm.

Each year, St. Margaret’s plans the Dinner Dance as a fundraiser to help with teacher supplies, curriculum, and anything else needed to assist the school in its continuing efforts to provide the best God-based schooling for their students.