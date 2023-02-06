WhatsHappening: Annual quilt show planned for February 25 & 26

(Riverton, WY) – The Wyoming Star Quilt Guild is hosting their annual quilt show on February 25 & 26 in the Fremont Center at the Fremont County Fairgrounds.

On Saturday they will be open from 10 am to 5 pm and on Sunday from 10 am to 3 pm.

Admission is $2 for adults, kids $1, and babies/toddlers free. Proceeds from the event are donated to Friends of Fair for premium pay, display management, updating, and other needs they see fit.

Advertisement

Vendors will be on hand from all over the state, including Sweetwater County and Casper. Organizers are hopeful a sewing machine repair service will be available as well.

The ever-popular quilt raffle is also happening. Tickets are $1 or $5 for 6.