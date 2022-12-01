WhatsHappening: Angel Tree at Central Bank & Trust

(Fremont County, WY) – Check out the Angel Trees at Central Bank & Trust in Lander and Riverton.

This is our 22nd annual year of hosting the Angel Tree, shared Kourtney Hanger, residential mortgage officer.

The tree consists of anonymous Angels from local entities under the age of 17: the school district, CDS, DFS, and the Fremont County Alliance. They send over the age, gender and needs/likes of each Angel.

Community members can come and select an Angel, go shopping for them, and then return wrapped gifts with the tag by 12/12. CBT will have them delivered. h/t Kourtney Hanger