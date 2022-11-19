#WhatsHappening: 5th annual Tree Lighting on November 26 #whatshappening November 19, 2022 Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppEmailPrint (Riverton, WY) – Kick-off the holiday season with the 5th annual Tree Lighting at 6:30 pm on Saturday, November 26. Check out the details on the flyer below! h/t Riverton Chamber of Commerce Advertisement Related Posts Holiday and fundraising events plentiful this weekend in Fremont County Carol Harper - Central Wyoming falls to Florida Southwestern in quarter finals will face Western Nebraska Friday Wyatt Burichka - $10M grant from State of Wyoming to Riverton Medical District completes funding needed for new hospital Bill draft would earmark $10 million for crosswalk improvements on school routes Fitness to proceed evaluation for 2019 Riverton double homicide suspect delayed; staffing issues at Wyoming State Hospital at play #WhatsHappening: Sign-up to ring the bells with the Riverton Help Center Have a news tip or an awesome photo to share? Share with us!