#Whatshappening: 5th Annual Habit for Humanity, Wind River Country Golf Scramble Fundraiser

The countdown is on for the 5th Annual Habit for Humanity, Wind River Country Golf Scramble Fundraiser at the Lander Golf Course on Saturday, June 25th.  Sign-ups are due by June 18.  

To register please call Glen at 857-2997 or Greg at 332-4653. The cost is $75/person or $300/team for this 4-person scramble.  Registration fees include green fee, cart, tee prize and lunch. Come out and join community supporters like yourself and have a chance to WIN a $40,000 Hole-In-One prize!

Interested in sponsoring a hole or donating a gift basket? Call Glen at 857-2997.

Find them on Facebook at: https://www.facebook.com/windrivercountry or the Restore at https://www.facebook.com/SalesAndDonations

Visit https://www.habitat.org/us-wy/riverton/hfh-wind-river-country for more details about the organization. They are always looking for Board Members! 

