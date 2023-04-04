WhatsHappening: 2023 Easter Egg Hunts across the 10

(Fremont County, WY) – Several local organizations have planned Easter Egg Hunts in Lander, Shoshoni, and Riverton for Saturday, April 8. We will have details on the Dubois hunt Wednesday.

The Lander hunt has moved to the Lander Valley High School soccer fields at 9:30 am. This hunt is weather permitting. Stay up-to-date on the City Lander Parks and Recreation Facebook page. Additional details are shared on the flyer below. h/t City of Lander Parks and Recreation

The Wind River Masonic Lodge and Shoshoni Recreation District #24 have planned their annual hunt starting at 10 am sharp at the Shoshoni School. This hunt is weather permitting. Updates can be found on the Shoshoni Recreation District #24 Facebook page. Details are shared on the flyer below.

h/t Shoshoni Recreation District #24

The Greater Wyoming Jaycees planned a hunt for 1 pm at Sunset Park in Riverton. Please note there is a $5 entrance fee per child. Questions can be directed to the Greater Wyoming Jaycees Facebook page. Details are shared on the flyer below. h/t Jaycees

Celebrate Easter with Porters! Hunt for hidden eggs at Porter’s Mountain View Supply in Riverton on April 7-8. Find an egg and win discounts and freebies! It’s an Easter Egg Hunt for adults! One egg per customer.