WhatsHappening: 2022 Light Up Lander Parade takes to Main Street December 3

(Lander, WY) – The 2022 Light Up Lander Parade is set to take place this Saturday, December 3, where folks will be able to ring in the holiday season with firetrucks, fireworks, and Santa himself.

The parade kicks off at 6:00 PM, starting at Baldwin Creek Road and finishing at 2nd Street. h/t Light Up Lander image

The entry is free, and folks can pick up entry forms at Mr. D’s. and City Hall.

It should be noted that even if you don’t get your entry form turned in before Saturday, folks are unlikely to be turned away.

Be sure to tune in to KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM’s Coffee Time this Friday at 8:00 AM to hear more from Lander Mayor Monte Richardson about the event, or stream it live right here.

Check out some photos and video from last year’s parade here.